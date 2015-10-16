BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 BC Partners:
* Funds advised by BC Partners have reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dümmen Orange
* To acquire Dümmen Orange from H2 Equity Partners and the Dümmen Family
* Transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing