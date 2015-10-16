Oct 16 NPG Technology SA :

* To admit new investors into its shareholding structure

* Current shareholders to lose majority stake

* Says in new scheme financial investor to hold 30 percent in NPG and industrial investor to hold 20 percent stake

* To admit new investors via share swap of two current majority shareholders of NPG (DFC Group Societe Privee RL and Inversiones Norcen SL)

* Financial investor to grant NPG with 1 million euro ($1.1 million) subordinated loan

* CEO, Enrique Cosio, will leave his post and become advisor and managing director of development in NPG once shareholding structure has changed

