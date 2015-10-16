Oct 16 Admiral Boats SA :

* Signs deal with the UK-based E.P. Barrus limited to deliver boats over 5 years

* Estimates value of deal at minimum of 11.5 million zlotys ($3.1 million)

* Will deliver at least 60 boats per year Source text for Eikon:

