Oct 16 Investec Plc
* RBS and Investec close syndication on £400m Octopus Solar
financing
* Portfolio consists of 74 operational, UK-based ground
mounted solar projects that octopus acquired from Lightsource
Renewable Energy Ltd, project developer
* RBS and Investec were advised by Ashurst (legal), Sgurr
(technical), Willis (insurance), Operis (model audit). Dentons
(legal) and Lightsource (financial) advised Octopus
* Facility, which was underwritten by joint bookrunners,
attracted strong interest from banking and institutional
investor markets, closing well oversubscribed
Further company coverage: