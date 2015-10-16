Oct 16 Myhammer Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue up 26 percent at 5.8 million euros ($6.59 million)

* 9-month EBIT 285,000 euros (previous year: loss 1.058 million euros )

* Now expects FY operating profit (EBIT, excluding one-off effects) in the mid-six-figure range

* FY sales growth is still expected in the range of 18 percent to 24 percent

* For FY 2016 expects continued positive sales and earnings development, although this can not yet be quantified