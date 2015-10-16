BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Oct 16 Bergen Group ASA :
* Has resolved a petition for bankruptcy in the two subsidiaries, Bergen Group Fosen AS and Bergen Group BMV AS
* The petition is being filed with Nordhordland Tingrett
* Says none of two companies have any operational activity or employees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing