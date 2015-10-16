UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd :
* On October 15 noteholders representing 86.01 pct of outstanding principal amount of notes and significantly more than a majority in number had validly voted in favour of scheme
* Says noteholders representing 0.10 pct of outstanding principal amount of notes had voted against scheme
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.