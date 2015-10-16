Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Oct 16 Jse Limited
* Censure imposed by JSE on Sable Metals and Minerals Limited
* Wishes to advise following concerning certain findings by JSE in respect of Sable Metals and Minerals Limited
* Found co for failing to publish a trading statement prior to release of its annual financial statements for FY ended Feb 2014
* JSE's decision is based on fact that company's loss per share and its headline loss per share was 66.68 pct lower in comparison to previous corresponding period
* Has decided to impose this public censure on company in relation to above mentioned breach of LR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.