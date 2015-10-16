Oct 16 Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Renews its partnership with AccorHotels

* The agreement concluded between Foncière des Régions and Accorhotels has two real estate components

* The first is the extension of the term of 80 hotel leases (initially expiring in 2017 and 2018) for a further period of 12 years on the same rental terms

* Has also undertaken to sell to Hotelinvest, a subsidiary of Accorhotels, a portfolio of 43 hotels for 281 million euros ($319.9 million), or about 20 percent of the group share of the Accor portfolio owned by Foncière des Régions