Oct 16 Provident Financial Plc
* Makes following interim management statement today
covering period from 1 july 2015 to 15 october 2015
* Vanquis bank also continues to respond to information
requests from fca as part of their review of whole credit card
industry
* Michael lenora, managing director of vanquis bank, has
decided to retire in 2016
* Reinforces confidence in delivering good-quality growth
for 2015 as a whole
* Performed well through q3 of year
* Vanquis bank continues to outperform whilst consumer
credit division (ccd) and moneybarn are performing in line with
internal plans
* Final consideration in respect of sale of polish
receivables book was received in august
* There is not expected to be any further losses in respect
of polish pilot operation in 2015 or thereafter and full year
loss for 2015 is expected to be £1.8m
* Confidence in delivering good-quality growth for 2015 as a
whole.
* All of group's businesses have performed well in q3 and
credit quality in all three businesses is good
* Appointment of chris sweeney as next managing director of
vanquis bank, subject to regulatory approval
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Matt Scuffham)