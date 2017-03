Oct 16 Maurel Et Prom :

* Announces approval of the final terms of the proposed merger with MPI

* Definitive parity: 1.75 MPI shares per Maurel & Prom share

* This final exchange parity factors in an extraordinary dividend of 0.45 euro for each MPI share with dividend rights

* Extraordinary dividend will be subject to approval of MPI shareholders on Dec. 17