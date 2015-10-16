Oct 16 Peertv Plc :

* Proposes to undertake a share consolidation of 1 new ordinary share for every 1,000 ordinary shares

* New ordinary shares will carry equivalent rights under articles to ordinary shares

* Following consolidation, shareholders will still hold same proportion of company's ordinary share capital as before share consolidation