Oct 16 Lenta Ltd
* Says that given the volatile consumer and macro
environment, the company revises its 2015 sales growth guidance
to 29-33 percent from 34-38 percent.
* Increases its store opening guidance for 2015 to open at
least 30 hypermarkets and expects to further increase
hypermarket openings in 2016 to at least 32 stores and to
maintain a similar or higher pace of expansion thereafter.
* Says Q3 total sales grew 29.3 percent, year-on-year, to
62.8 billion roubles ($1.02 billion).
* Q3 Like-for-Like sales grew 8.5 percent, year-on-year.
* LFL traffic growth of 2.1 percent combined with a 6.2
percent increase in LFL ticket.
($1 = 61.5325 roubles)
