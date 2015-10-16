Oct 16 Klovern
* Has been contacted by an independent third party, interested in acquiring Klövern's shares
in Tribona on terms which may be more favourable for shareholders in Klövern than
Corem's offering
* Board of directors of Klövern is having preliminary discussions with this third party
* Will inform market as soon as any decision has been made, or if it is clear that
discussions are terminated
* No decisions have been made, and it is to early to say whether discussions will lead to a
transaction
