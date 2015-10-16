Oct 16 NSI NV :
* Acquires high quality Dutch office portfolio from the
joint venture OVG Real Estate/Goldman Sachs
* Acquisition has been financed by using current available
credit facilities
* Purchase price of 143.5 million euros ($163.0 million)
represents a gross initial yield of approx. 8 pct
* Acquisition is immediately accretive to direct investment
result per share (approx. 0.04 euros on an annual basis)
* Share of Region Randstad in NSI's office portfolio grows
from 42.5 pct to 51.5 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1jGfLKc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)