Oct 16 NSI NV :

* Acquires high quality Dutch office portfolio from the joint venture OVG Real Estate/Goldman Sachs

* Acquisition has been financed by using current available credit facilities

* Purchase price of 143.5 million euros ($163.0 million) represents a gross initial yield of approx. 8 pct

* Acquisition is immediately accretive to direct investment result per share (approx. 0.04 euros on an annual basis)

* Share of Region Randstad in NSI's office portfolio grows from 42.5 pct to 51.5 pct

Source text: bit.ly/1jGfLKc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)