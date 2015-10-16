UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Lingotes Especiales SA :
* Says shareholders approve share capital increase of 1.4 million euros ($1.59 million) via issuance of new shares without share premium
* Shareholders approve reduction of share capital by 971,428 euros by amortization of 971,428 treasury shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.