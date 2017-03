Oct 16 Adcorp Holdings Ltd :

* Headline earnings per share are expected to decrease by between 16 pct and 18 pct the half year ended Aug. 31

* Decrease in HEPS and EPS is due to negative revenue impact emanating from lower headcount volumes caused by client's reactions to legislative landscape

* HEPS expected to be between 124 cents and 127 cents per share