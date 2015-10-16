BRIEF-Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome
* Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome Source text for Eikon:
Oct 16 Boiron SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 168.0 million euros ($190.7 million) versus 172.1 million euros a year ago
* Given development of activity at end of Sept and unpredictability of seasonal pathology of last quarter, FY 2015 operating income may not reach same level as in 2014
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neuren's Phase 2 trial of trofinetide demonstrates significant clinical benefit in pediatric rett syndrome Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.