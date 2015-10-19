UBI CEO says Italian banking M&A not over, lender is an aggregator-Euromoney
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
Oct 19 Akelius Residential Property Publ AB :
* Acquired 279 apartments in Boston
* Acquisitions are Akelius' first in Boston
* Total purchase price 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($169.0 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2363 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.