Oct 19 Arris Group Inc :

* Arris and Pace have received required clearances from regulators in Germany, Portugal and South Africa

* Have received requests for additional information from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice as well as regulators in Brazil and Colombia

* Continues to believe that it will be able to obtain necessary clearances, although no assurance can be provided that all required approvals will be obtained

* Arris now believes that closing of the transaction will not occur until late December or the first quarter of 2016