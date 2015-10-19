UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 19 Merafe Resources Ltd :
* Production report for nine months ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Merafe's attributable ferrochrome production from Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture (venture) for first nine months of 2015 increased by 14.5 pct
* Increase was primarily attributable to additional production from Project Lion II furnaces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.