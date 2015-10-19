Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 NOTE publ AB :
* Q3 sales 261.5 million Swedish crowns ($31.8 million) versus 235.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 11.6 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns year ago
* CEO says order backlog supports positive volume growth in Q4 and balance sheet remains strong
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order