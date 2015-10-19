Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Mgi France SA :
* H1 net income group share of 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million), up 23.3 pct
* H1 operating income of 4.9 million euros, up 23.4 pct
* Q3 revenue 9.9 million euros, up 34 pct
* Is confident in increasing results for 2015 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order