Oct 19 Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* In three months to September 2015, group increased turnover by 6.7 pct

* Non-RSA supermarkets achieved turnover growth of 12.8 pct(18.6 pct in constant currencies)

* RSA supermarkets, group's primary business, grew sales by 4.9 pct during the period

* Remains optimistic in medium term

* Performance during period was influenced by fewer store openings compared with corresponding period

* Festive season sales are difficult to predict, but a stronger double digit sales growth is already evident for month of October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)