Oct 19 Indluplace Properties Ltd :

* Entered into MOU with SAWHF for acquisition of an approximately 782 million rand portfolio of residential properties

* Residential property portfolio consists of about 1400 units located in Western Cape (21pct), Mpumalanga (23pct) and remainder in Gauteng.

* Residential property portfolio also includes a development that will be completed early in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)