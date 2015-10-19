MOVES-Egan set to leave Barclays
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
Oct 19 Indluplace Properties Ltd :
* Entered into MOU with SAWHF for acquisition of an approximately 782 million rand portfolio of residential properties
* Residential property portfolio consists of about 1400 units located in Western Cape (21pct), Mpumalanga (23pct) and remainder in Gauteng.
* Residential property portfolio also includes a development that will be completed early in 2016
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)