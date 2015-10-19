MOVES-Egan set to leave Barclays
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
Oct 19 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc :
* Says Ohiosimuan Ohiwerei retires from the board with effect from Oct. 18
* Says prior to his retirement, Ohiwerei was executive director responsible for commercial banking, lagos division and public sector. R
* Says vacancy created on the board by Ohiwerei's retirement will be filled by Haruna Musa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)