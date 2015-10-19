Oct 19 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc :

* Says Ohiosimuan Ohiwerei retires from the board with effect from Oct. 18

* Says prior to his retirement, Ohiwerei was executive director responsible for commercial banking, lagos division and public sector. R

* Says vacancy created on the board by Ohiwerei's retirement will be filled by Haruna Musa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: