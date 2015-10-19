MOVES-Egan set to leave Barclays
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
Oct 19 Pivotal Fund Ltd
* Sees NAV per share (excluding deferred tax) for 6 mths to 31 August between 19.00 rand and 19.60 rand per share, up 22 pct - 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)