Oct 20 Atria Oyj :

* Atria Finland completed negotiations with the personnel concerning the adjustment of operations at Sahalahti plant

* Negotiations resulted in a reduction of 19 people

* Estimates that removing overlapping functions and improving efficiency will result in annual savings of about 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million), which will be realized by the end of the first quarter of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)