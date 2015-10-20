Oct 20 Evotec AG

* Evotec and Beyond Batten Disease Foundation collaborate to advance emerging therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease

* Says to develop in vivo mechanistic and efficacy assays to assess translational potential of fundamental and early drug discovery findings emerging from academic institutions in U.S. and Europe

* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2017, with an option to extend beyond this period