BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Evotec AG
* Evotec and Beyond Batten Disease Foundation collaborate to advance emerging therapies to fight juvenile Batten disease
* Says to develop in vivo mechanistic and efficacy assays to assess translational potential of fundamental and early drug discovery findings emerging from academic institutions in U.S. and Europe
* Collaboration includes substantial research funding to Evotec and runs to end of 2017, with an option to extend beyond this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million