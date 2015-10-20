Oct 20 Genel Energy Plc

* Revenue for q3 2015 of $77 million

* Company received cash proceeds of $45 million

* Receipt of september payment led to cash balances increasing by $7 million in period to $481 million at 30 september 2015

* Further payment for taq taq and tawke exports of $24.5 million is expected imminently

* In q3 2015, crude oil realisations averaged $37/bbl

* Pipeline export realisations for taq taq and tawke are estimated by genel at $40/bbl and $35/bbl respectively

* Taq taq domestic market sales realised $42/bbl

* Tawke domestic market sales realised $28/bbl

* In october to date, taq taq has produced at an average gross rate of 107,000 bopd and tawke 142,000 bopd

* Company's 2015 production guidance is accordingly revised to 85-90,000 bopd

* 2015 revenue guidance narrowed to $350- 375 million

* 2015 capex guidance is revised to $150-175 million

* Net receivable with kurdistan regional government is estimated at $409 million at 30 september 2015

* Net debt at 30 september 2015 stood at $211 million

* Company does not expect further significant increases in receivable in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)