Oct 20 Genel Energy Plc
* Revenue for q3 2015 of $77 million
* Company received cash proceeds of $45 million
* Receipt of september payment led to cash balances
increasing by $7 million in period to $481 million at 30
september 2015
* Further payment for taq taq and tawke exports of $24.5
million is expected imminently
* In q3 2015, crude oil realisations averaged $37/bbl
* Pipeline export realisations for taq taq and tawke are
estimated by genel at $40/bbl and $35/bbl respectively
* Taq taq domestic market sales realised $42/bbl
* Tawke domestic market sales realised $28/bbl
* In october to date, taq taq has produced at an average
gross rate of 107,000 bopd and tawke 142,000 bopd
* Company's 2015 production guidance is accordingly revised
to 85-90,000 bopd
* 2015 revenue guidance narrowed to $350- 375 million
* 2015 capex guidance is revised to $150-175 million
* Net receivable with kurdistan regional government is
estimated at $409 million at 30 september 2015
* Net debt at 30 september 2015 stood at $211 million
* Company does not expect further significant increases in
receivable in 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)