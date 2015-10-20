Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 20 Informa Plc :
* Nine-Months trading update
* Consistent performance in Q3 leads to nine-month reported revenue growth of 6.9 pct and organic growth of about 2 pct
* Academic Publishing: Performance continues in line with market, alongside ongoing investment in content and technology.
* Business Intelligence: Focus on customer, subscription management and key market verticals delivers further improvement in organic trend
* Global Exhibitions: Ongoing strong underlying organic growth from increasingly international portfolio of market-leading exhibitions
* 2014-2017 Growth Acceleration Plan (GAP): Continued progress on implementing GAP, our multi-year strategy to accelerate growth and improve returns across group
* Exit from Scandinavian Conference Businesses (Denmark and Sweden) within Knowledge & Networking increases focus on large
* We continue to see good strength in North America and United Kingdom, which combined, now represent approaching 60 pct of group revenues
* We see growing and strong demand for exhibitions, as value of face-to-face media continues to rise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order