Oct 20 MHP SA :
* Q3 poultry sales volume to external customers of 150,260
tonnes versus 144,790 tonnes year ago
* Says during Q3 volume of chicken meat export was 22 pct
lower than in Q3 2014 and constituted 34,585 tonnes
* Says continues to follow its strategy of diversified
export markets and seeks for new business opportunities in the
countries of Asia, the Middle East and Africa building-up the
export volumes of chicken meat in those regions among which is a
Saudi Arabian market
* Says in Q3 sold 71,900 tonnes of sunflower oil, which was
4 pct lower than in Q3 2014
* Q3 meat processing products sales 8,960 tonnes versus
8,780 tonnes year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)