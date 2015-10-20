ZURICH Oct 20 Actelion has the
financial capacity for acquisitions exceeding $2.5 billion but
such large acquisitions would have to be justified because they
carry more risks, Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller told
Reuters on Tuesday in an interview.
Actelion boosted its full-year earnings growth forecast on
Tuesday on higher-than-forecast sales of a new drug to treat
pulmonary arterial hypertension, Opsumit.
In the Reuters interview, Muller and Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Paul Clozel said the company has 700 million Swiss francs
($732.52 million) in cash, a strong balance sheet and cash flow
and the ability to raise more capital, should the right
acquisition target arise.
Clozel said that the company is regularly in discussions
with "seven or eight companies" on possible partnerships, but
said acquisitions are "not a fundamental aspect of our
strategy."
"We don't need M & A," Clozel said, declining to comment on
its strategic discussions with Texas-based ZS Pharma,
which the company confirmed in September.
Clozel added that Actelion hasn't been approached by others
seeking to acquire the Swiss company.
($1 = 0.9556 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller)