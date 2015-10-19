Oct 19 Barclays Plc :

* Barclays settles certain RMBS Securities claims

* Has reached a settlement with NCUA to resolve two outstanding civil lawsuits for $325 million

* Lawsuits are part of RMBS Securities claims disclosed in Barclays 2015 interim results announcement

* Group continues to litigate other RMBS Securities claims and RMBS Repurchase requests and to respond to requests from various regulatory

* Barclays will include a provision of $325 million in its Q3 interim management statement, to be announced on Oct. 29, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)