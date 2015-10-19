BRIEF-Arbuthnot Banking reports FY return on equity of 88 pct
* FY underlying pre-tax profit on continuing operations 0.2 million pounds versus loss of 2.6 million pounds year ago
Oct 19 Inverpyme SCR de Regimen Comun SA :
* 9-month net loss 19,000 euros ($21,500) versus loss 87,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says is currently looking into the possibilities of merging its activities in Finland - Danske Bank Plc and Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch - into a single Finnish branch