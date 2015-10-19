UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
Oct 19 Verusa Holding AS :
* Group joint venture established by Verusa Holding and Pamukova Elektrik wins Group-3 Fethiye hydroelectric power plant privatization tender
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The head of the conservative Republican Study Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he believed the chamber would go ahead with a planned evening vote on a bill to begin dismantling Obamacare.