UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
Oct 19 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :
* Proposes to simplify capital structure through introduction of standard registered share with nominal value of 10.0 Swiss francs ($10.46) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The head of the conservative Republican Study Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday he believed the chamber would go ahead with a planned evening vote on a bill to begin dismantling Obamacare.