Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 19 Cashcloud AG
* Nomination of Moritz Hunzinger as new member and at same time as chairman of board of directors of Cashcloud AG
* Extraordinary meeting of shareholders planned in 4th quarter 2015
* Sven Donhuysen to keep mandate as member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order