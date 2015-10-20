Oct 20 Rieter Holding AG :
* Structural measures for production at Winterthur site
* To concentrate on assembly of machinery in Winterthur and
thus to discontinue machining and sheet metal operations there
* Corresponding discontinued production is to be taken over
by other Rieter sites and suppliers, while remaining production
is to be realized in a single building
* Cost reduction of 15 million Swiss francs ($15.70 million)
- 20 million Swiss francs should be achieved as of 2017
* Proposed measures, being made in 2016, will lead to
investments in single-digit million Swiss franc range
* Proposed concept entails a workforce reduction of around
150 full time equivalents at Winterthur site
* Moreover, there are to be 59 fewer temporary positions at
Winterthur site
* At end of September 2015, Rieter posted cumulative order
intake of 587.1 million Swiss francs
* Outlook for business year 2015 unchanged
($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs)
