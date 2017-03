Oct 20 Go-ahead Group Plc

* Satisfactory performance overall; in line with management expectations

* Overall trading performance has been satisfactory and our full year expectations for both bus and rail operations remain unchanged

* As expected, q1 trading in regional bus has followed similar trends to second half of last year.

* Q1 growth rates: revenue around 1 percent, passenger journeys around -1.5 percent