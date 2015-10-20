Oct 20 Apptix ASA :

* Q3 operating revenue $8.5 million versus $9.7 million year ago

* Q3 operating loss $12.9 million versus profit $0.5 million year ago

* Says will during the remainder of 2015 be discontinuing a number of its current operating expenditures and agreements as the business continues to target EBITDA levels in the 15-20 pct range of total revenues

