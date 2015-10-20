UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 20 Photobox Ltd (IPO-PHOT.L)
* Has received an offer from Exponent Private Equity and Electra Partners to purchase its entire share capital
* Exponent and Electra Private Equity PLCsquared would be principal shareholders, with Photobox group management team reinvesting part of their proceeds
* Current Photobox Group executive management team, led by Stan Laurent, would continue in their roles
* Offer is subject to certain conditions including consultation with employee representatives and anti-trust clearance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.