Oct 20 Entertainment One Ltd :

* Received valid acceptances in respect of 126,049,759 new common shares, representing 95.87 per cent. of total number of new common shares

* New common shares will commence trading, fully paid, on London Stock Exchange Plc's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2015