Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Oct 20 Entertainment One Ltd :
* Received valid acceptances in respect of 126,049,759 new common shares, representing 95.87 per cent. of total number of new common shares
* New common shares will commence trading, fully paid, on London Stock Exchange Plc's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2015
* Genius Brands International, Inc. announces 2016 financial results and business update