BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :
* Statement re: VPS Healthcare
* Notes comments made to media by CEO Ronald Lavater, and confirms it has received a highly preliminary indication of interest from VPS Healthcare
* However, no formal proposal or indicative terms were received
* VPS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2015, to announce a firm intention to make an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million