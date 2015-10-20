Oct 20 Al Noor Hospitals Group Plc :

* Statement re: VPS Healthcare

* Notes comments made to media by CEO Ronald Lavater, and confirms it has received a highly preliminary indication of interest from VPS Healthcare

* However, no formal proposal or indicative terms were received

* VPS is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2015, to announce a firm intention to make an offer