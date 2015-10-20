Oct 20 PIK Group says:
* Q3 2015 total gross cash collections up 30.5 percent,
year-on-year, to 15.5 billion roubles ($248.8 million);
* Q3 cash collections from sale of real estate up 25.9
percent, year-on-year, to 12.379 billion roubles;
* Q3 cash collections from retail real estate sales up 27.3
percent to 12.355 billion roubles;
* In January-September, total cash collections increased by
16.2 percent to 45.5 billion roubles;
* January-September cash collections from sale of real
estate to individuals up 13.2 percent to 35.3 billion roubles;
* New sales contracts to customers increased by 12.2 percent
to 406,000 square metres in January-September due to higher new
sales launches and introduction of new types of buildings to the
market.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 62.2880 roubles)
(Moscow Newsroom)