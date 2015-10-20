BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
Oct 20 Cytotools AG
* Successfully places capital increase and creates the prerequisite for the extension of clinical development in the USA
Oct 20 Cytotools AG

* Successfully places capital increase and creates the prerequisite for the extension of clinical development in the USA

* Gross proceeds in the amount of 4.0 million euro ($4.55 million) ensures expansion of clinical trials in the USA for the wound healing drug DermaPro
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million