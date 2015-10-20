BRIEF-Chorus aviation issues final tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial
Oct 20 Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc :
* Net interest income for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 544.4 million naira versus 376.9 million naira last year
* Earnings per share for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 0.22 naira
* Profit before income tax 522.63 million naira for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 versus 234.31 million naira last year Source text: bit.ly/1jyzXyg Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $455.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokW3g) Further company coverage: