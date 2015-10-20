Oct 20 Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc :

* Net interest income for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 544.4 million naira versus 376.9 million naira last year

* Earnings per share for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 0.22 naira

* Profit before income tax 522.63 million naira for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 versus 234.31 million naira last year