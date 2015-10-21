Oct 21 Inficon Holding AG :

* Q3 sales of $72.4 million; 5.4 pct over Q2 and organically 5.2 pct over prior year

* Q3 income from operations up 5 pct to $11.6 million; margin up from 15.3 pct to 16.1 pct

* Gross profit amounted to $35.4 million for Q3 after $33.2 million in preceding Q2 and $36.7 million a year ago

* Net profit for Q3 was $9.4 million or $3.93 per share after $12.0 million or $3.72 per share last year

* Slightly reduced guidance for FY 2015: sales of $280 million - 290 million (prev. around $300 million); income from operations of $42 million - 25 million (prev. around $48 million)