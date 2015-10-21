BRIEF-Umweltbank to propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share
* To propose dividend of 1.7 euros per share
Oct 21 Halk Sigorta AS :
* Faces 2.9 million lira ($999,793.15) tax demand and fine for 2010, 2011 and 2012 fiscal years relating to insurance operations
* Company considering related transactions were in accordance with legislation to take necessary actions including use of legal rights
($1 = 2.9006 liras)
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies