Oct 21 Axfood AB

* Says previous earnings target has been replaced with a forecast for 2015 of an operating profit of around sek 1,700 m

* Says "the higher payroll taxes affect us negatively, since they pertain to a large share of our employees"

* Says "estimate the effect for 2015 to be sek 30 m, with a full-year effect of approximately sek 130 m"